The case for dignity
Winnipeg-born psychiatrist and UM researcher Harvey Max Chochinov has changed how the world thinks about palliative care, with implications that reach...
Inside the funding strategies and athlete well-being debates surrounding the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games.
A live performance blending sound, movement and visual art explores collaborative, practice-based learning.
Dr. Christine Mayor is the first ever two-time recipient of the North American Drama Therapy Research Award.
Research
A collaborative effort between UM researchers and local land Guardians.
New method may stop ALS from ever starting
We asked heart expert Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum, Director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at St. Boniface Hospital.
Asper Assistant Professor Niki Khorasani’s research shows how degrowth can lead the way to a sustainable business future.
How UM researchers are helping NASA protect astronaut health.
Teaching and learning
UM community supports an unexpected entrepreneurial thinker and doer
2025 Co-op Student and Employer awards showcase the impact of experiential learning.
Black Medical Students Association welcomes more than 60 high school students and undergraduate learners to symposium
Access Program and the Faculty of Education announce Hoka Canku – the Blue Heron Pathway to Education.
UM and RRC Polytech establish a new partnership for students pursuing engineering.
Indigenous
Students from Southeast Collegiate learn about pharmacy professions at UM.
With community guidance and the vision of local Indigenous artists, UM’s bison herd continues to grow.
Centre for Creative Writing and Oral Culture welcomes new Writer-in-Residence.
UM Education is proud to celebrate four inspiring community members who have been chosen as speakers for TEDx Winnipeg 2026.
Celebrating 50 Years of Indigenous Studies at UM.
Students
Faculty members welcome 110 new nurses to profession
Design sprint participants collaborate to solve real campus challenges
Photographs shaped by wandering, recognition, and the quiet poetry of the everyday by student Cole Osiowy, on view Feb 4–11
Community
Eniola Osabiya, co-founder of CreditCliq shares how his story can open doors for future Black entrepreneurs.
Nordic combined and the unfinished business of Olympic equality.
See what your former classmates are up to and tell us about your accomplishments. We welcome all updates!
News
Artist Lisa Wood’s research-driven exhibition examines precarious labour and everyday life
Celebrating excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Former CBC Radio Host, 16th Chancellor of Queen's University, and an advocate for Indigenous voices, to speak at UM event
