UM Today

Harvey Chovinov, on a black background, looking at the camera
Feature
Feature
Health and wellness

The case for dignity

Winnipeg-born psychiatrist and UM researcher Harvey Max Chochinov has changed how the world thinks about palliative care, with implications that reach...

Research

Browse all Research stories

Teaching and learning

Browse all Teaching and learning stories

Indigenous

Browse all Indigenous stories

Students

Browse all Students stories

Community

Browse all Community stories

News

Browse all News stories